2024: NOA urges Nigerians to support government policies, programmes

The National Orientation Agency has called on Nigerians to keep supporting the policies, programmes and other activities of the President BolaTinubu-led administration to ensure better things in 2024.

Director-General, NOA, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, made the call in a message on New Year Day in Abuja on Monday.

Issa-Onilu stated that the current administration has initiated several policies, programmes and activities to ensure that Nigeria regains her pride of place among world nations.

According to him, the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, has released Nigeria’s economy from the debilitating stranglehold of a questionable subsidy regime, resulting in savings for re-investment in critical sectors.

He added that overhauling of national security architecture with the appointment of new security chiefs resulted in the increased onslaught on the non-state actors troubling the nation.

The NOA chief said creating a Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy was a definitive step towards harnessing the great potential of Nigeria’s blue economy.

Issa-Onilu said: “The new initiatives in dry season farming and support to farmers will lead to the desired diversification of our economy.

“Government is keen on putting a stop to Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strikes.

“It is part of the reason that the president signed the’ Students Loan Act’.

“Government also granted the wish of ASUU to remove universities from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and is working with stakeholders to grant autonomy to public universities.”

Issa-Onilu said the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative was established to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

According to him, the initiative targets a nationwide adoption of workshops to enable a seamless transition to CNG-fueled vehicles.

He added: “This Presidential initiative will revolutionise the transportation landscape and reduce transport costs, as well as cost of goods and services, while creating business and job opportunities for Nigerians.”

The NOA boss urged Nigerians to look forward to an exciting 2024 with strong faith.