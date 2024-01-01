2024: Nigeria on path to greatness – PDP Chieftain

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain in Osun, Dotun Babayemi, has urged Nigerians to have faith and renewed hope that Nigeria will overcome its present challenges.

Babayemi said this in his New Year message on Monday, in Osogbo.

He assured that the country was on its path to greatness.

Babayemi said that for Nigeria to achieve greatness, citizens must redouble their efforts, particularly on things that could turn it around for good.

He said: “Let us be rest assured that Osun, our state, shall continue to progress, and our country, Nigeria, shall equally continue to be counted among the best in the world.

“It is a great opportunity to witness the new year, and the opportunity should not be taken for granted.

“With deep reflections, we all have cause to be grateful to God, the Almighty, for the opportunity of seeing year 2024”

Babayemi urged Nigerians to always rally round the governments at all levels in making life bearable, adding that they must ensure peace and unity in the country.

According to him, no nation can ever survive without peace, stressing that it is something that can never be done away with, if the desired development must be achieved.

According to Babayemi, the philosophy of the New Year requires the people to give their all in order to ensure that the envisaged dreams are achieved.