2024: LCCI lauds Tinubu on new power deal, calls for policies’ specification 

President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to a new power deal in the new fiscal year is a positive step towards resolving electricity supply challenges and flows with the country’s business community.

Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry said this in a press release issued on Monday.

LCCI Director General, Dr Chinyere Almona, while reacting to the President’s New Year nationwide speech, affirmed that Tinubu’s commitment to power projects, including the Siemens Energy initiative and efforts to enhance the reliability of transmission lines, is a positive step towards addressing the critical issue of electricity supply.

Almona specified that the move “aligns with the business community’s aspirations for a robust and diversified economy”.

However, Almona said there was an urgent need to address the structure of the power sector.

She advised: “The Government needs to consider bringing private sector investment into the transmission segment of the power sector. This would ensure adequate technical and financial capacity for a well-functioning sector to power economic growth”.

On Agriculture, Almona noted that the focus on cultivating farmlands to grow staple crops and boost food security aligns with the need to ensure constant food supply, security, and affordability for citizens.

Still, LCCI cautioned that the productivity of the farmlands and the effectiveness of investments in food production are subject to adequate security measures, adding that investment in agriculture has a limited chance of success as long as the government fails to deal with the security issues.

To this end, LCCI recommended that the government should consider fast-tracking the movement of the Police from the Exclusive list to the Concurrent list to be legislated upon by the Federal and State Governments.

“This will guarantee effective policing of the nooks and crannies of the society, particularly the farmlands” Almona advised.

The statement reads in part: “The announcement of a new national living wage is a positive step towards ensuring the well-being of workers and promoting inclusive economic growth. The dedication to creating a conducive business environment is commendable. The assurance to simplify fiscal and tax policies, the commitment to removing obstacles hindering business competitiveness, and the call for collaboration with the private sector resonate well with the Chamber’s vision for a thriving business environment.

“The LCCI believes that while removing the fuel subsidy was necessary, its impact on individuals, families and businesses, leading to discomfort, must be carefully managed. The potential ripple effects on the cost of living and inflation must be closely monitored. Acknowledging the challenges of high inflation (above 28%) and an unacceptable under-employment rate is crucial. However, specific strategies to address these issues were not mentioned, leaving room for concerns about the impact on citizens.

“While efforts to address security challenges were mentioned, specific details on comprehensive security strategies were limited. The acknowledgment that security problems are not entirely solved raises questions about the effectiveness of current measures”.

LCCI again indicated that the commitment to building a fair and equitable society and addressing inequality was commendable, but related specific policy measures to close the widening wealth gap are unclear.

She noted that despite setting parameters for the evaluation of Ministers and heads of agencies mentioned, there is a need for transparency in these evaluations to ensure accountability and performance improvement.

The Chamber appreciated Tinubu’s efforts to address these critical issues facing the nation, urging the administration to provide more detailed plans and strategies to tackle these challenges, such as inflation, under-employment, security, and social inequality.

“A transparent and inclusive approach to governance will contribute to building public confidence and achieving sustainable economic growth” Almona restated.