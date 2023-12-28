2024: Lagos council chairman presents N5b budget

The Executive Chairman, Ifelodun Local Council Development Area, Olufemi Okeowo, on Thursday presented a budget estimate of N5 billion for the 2024 fiscal year to members of the Legislative Council.

He said the 2024 budget was designed to render more impactful governance in the council area

Presenting the budget at the council secretariat, Okeowo urged the legislative arm to continue to support the executive towards the delivery of democratic dividends in the council area.

The chairman said the budget would be funded by Internally Generated Revenue, share of the Federation Account and share of the state ‘s revenue.

“The LCDA does not have control over the funds from both the Federation Account and the share of the state revenue because they are determined by the prevailing economic situation.

“But the local council can predict its Internally Generated Revenue.

“Therefore, Ifelodun LCDA, like never before, is poised to pursuing its Internally Generated Revenue with more vigour and determination in 2024.

“We are going to call a stakeholders’ meeting to seek the full co-operation of rate payers while putting in place necessary machineries to block all the loopholes,” he said.

Also Read:

Speaking, Fatimah Salaudeen, Leader of the House, said the members of the Legislative council would scrutinise the budget proposal, adjust where necessary and return it as quickly as possible.

Salaudeen said that the legislative arm would pass the bill as soon as possible for the benefit of the people of Ifelodun LCDA.