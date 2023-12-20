2024: Kogi, Nasarawa’s Assemblies pass Appropriation Bills

The Kogi House of Assembly has passed into law the State’s 2024 N258.2 billion Appropriation Bill.

The passage of the budget followed adoption of the report of the House Standing Committee on Appropriation, Budget Monitoring and Economic Planning during plenary.

The State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on December 11, presented N258.2 billion as the state’s 2024 Appropriation Bill for approval by the Assembly.

The budget was higher by N60.67 billion compared to N197.59 billion Revised Approved Budget of 2023.

It had N145.73 billion as Recurrent Expenditure and a Capital Expenditure of N112.54 billion.

Bello, while presenting the bill , said the budget, tagged: “2024 Budget of Consolidation and Continuity for Inclusive Growth”, was geared toward consolidating on the gains of 2023 fiscal year.

The House Committee on Supply, at the clause by clause consideration of the Appropriation Bill, endorsed the Governor’s request as per the allocations.

The Speaker, Alhaji Umar Yusuf, said the bill had in it authorised N145.73 billion as recurrent expenditure and an authorised Capital Expenditure of N112.54 billion.

“The Budget, which has shown the various allocation of funds to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) will take effect from January 1, 2024.

“As Speaker of the House, I wish to commend you, my dedicated and hardworking colleagues for a job well done at scrutinising our governor’s appropriation bill and passing it into law today, December 20, ” Yusuf said.

In a related development, the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has passed the state N199.9 billion 2024 Budget.

Danladi Jatau, the Speaker of the House, said this at plenary on Wednesday, in Lafia.

Jatau said that the Budget would help to promote economic growth and development in the State state.

He said that the budget was made up of N117 billion recurrent expenditure and N82 billion capital expenditure.

”A Bill for a law to authorise the issue out of the consolidated revenue fund of the state (Appropriation) of the sum of N199, 879, 370,709.43 only for the services of Nasarawa State Government for the period of 12 months commencing from January 1 and ending December 31.

”The total sum of N117, 138, 350, 954.18 as Recurrent Expenditure while the sum of N82,741, 019, 755.25 as Capital Expenditure.

“ The 2024 Appropriation bill is read for the third term and passed,” the speaker said.

Jatau lauded his colleagues for their commitments in ensuring the speedy passage of the budget.

”I want to appreciate you for your efforts in ensuring speedy passage of the bill.

”This shows sign of unity and synergy with the executive and judicial arms of government as we will always work in synergy with the state government for the overall development of the state,” he said.

Jatau urged the State Government to ensure full implementation of the budget.

”We have done the needful, I hope that the executive will also do the needful,” he said.

He directed the Clerk of the House to produce a clean copy for the Governor’s assent.

Earlier, Suleiman Azara, the Majority Leader, moved a motion for the passage of the Budget.

Luka Zhekaba, the Minority Leader, seconded and was subsequently passed by the lawmakers.