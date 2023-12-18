2024: Katsina Assembly approves N454.3bn Budget 

The Katsina State House of Assembly has approved a N454.3 billion budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

The House presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya-Daura approved the 2024 Appropriation Bill at plenary on Monday, in Katsina.

The approval was sequel to unanimous adoption of a report presented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Alhaji Lawal Yaro.

The presentation of the report paved the way for the third reading and approval of the Bill.

The Speaker, therefore, directed the Clerk of the House to produce a copy of the 2024 Appropriation Law for onward submission to Governor Dikko Radda for assent.

The Governor on November 8, presented the estimate tagged: “Budget of Your Future,” to the lawmakers for approval.