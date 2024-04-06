2024 Hajj: See number of pilgrims per state from Nigeria

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has said the official number of intending pilgrims registered for the 2024 Hajj stands at 51,477 under the government quota.
NAHCON’S Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, on Saturday revealed this in a statement she issued.
Usara confirmed that the figure was after the close of registration.
The statement acknowledged that the President Bola Tinubu-led government played a leading role in the realisation of the noble objective.
NAHCON, according to Usara, recognised the numerous sacrifices that the Federal Government made against all odds towards easing the constraints off its intending pilgrims.
She stated: “The Commission also commends the patience exhibited by the pilgrims that were caught up in the uncertainties. The concern demonstrated by the Ulamas over the pilgrims’ predicament did not go unnoticed by the Commission.
“Several stakeholders, including State Governors, rendered solutions out of the gridlock. Some media houses showed tremendous understanding of the constraints which literally exposed the reality of the quagmire the 2024 Hajj was confronting.
“Indeed, 2024 Hajj preparations came with unexpected challenges from which lessons have been learnt. NAHCON has always known that long term planning has been the workable strategy that would have subdued the challenges that slowed down the year’s Hajj preparations.
“Going forward, long term planning will be the Commission’s paradigm shift in its pre-Hajj operations.
“It is a reality that all Hajj stakeholders must key into, to avert unforeseen challenges.”
Below is a breakdown of the number of pilgrims that successfully registered for the 2024 Hajj exercise from each state:
|S/N
|State
|Total number of pilgrims registered
|1
|Adamawa
|1,642
|2
|Borno
|1,780
|3
|Taraba
|950
|4
|Yobe
|1,120
|Maid./Yola Sub-total
|5,492
|5
|Bauchi|
|2,315
|6
|Benue
|87
|7
|Ekiti
|186
|8
|FCT.
|2,491
|9
|Gombe
|1,373
|10
|Jigawa
|1,250
|11
|Kaduna
|4,493
|12
|Kano
|3,057
|13
|Katsina
|2,654
|14
|Kebbi
|3,419
|15
|Kogi
|13
|1617
|KwaraNasarawa
|3,0001,866
|18
|Niger
|3,201
|19
|Ondo
|491
|20
|Plateau
|1,126
|21
|Sokoto
|3,643
|22
|Zamfara
|1,596
|Northern Sub-total
|36,261
|23
|Abia
|–
|24
|Akwa-Ibom
|–
|25
|Anambra
|–
|26
|Bayelsa
|13
|27
|Cross River
|–
|28
|Delta
|36
|29
|Ebonyi
|13
|30
|Edo
|295
|31
|Enugu
|18
|32
|Imo
|100
|33
|Lagos
|1,861
|34
|Ogun
|925
|35
|Osun
|1,590
|3637
|OyoRivers
|1,04747
|38
|Armed Forces
|365
|Southern Sub-total
|6,310
|TOTAL FROM STATES
|48,063
|39
|HSS
|1884
|40
|Others
|1,500
|GRAND TOTAL
|51,447