Trending
Featured

2024 Hajj: See number of pilgrims per state from Nigeria

Tajudeen BalogunBy Updated:No Comments
NAHCON logo
NAHCON logo

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has said the official number of intending pilgrims registered for the 2024 Hajj stands at 51,477 under the government quota.

NAHCON’S Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, on Saturday revealed this in a statement she issued.

Usara confirmed that the figure was after the close of registration.

The statement acknowledged that the President Bola Tinubu-led government played a leading role in the realisation of the noble objective.

NAHCON, according to Usara, recognised the numerous sacrifices that the Federal Government made against all odds towards easing the constraints off its intending pilgrims.

She stated: “The Commission also commends the patience exhibited by the pilgrims that were caught up in the uncertainties. The concern demonstrated by the Ulamas over the pilgrims’ predicament did not go unnoticed by the Commission.

“Several stakeholders, including State Governors, rendered solutions out of the gridlock. Some media houses showed tremendous understanding of the constraints which literally exposed the reality of the quagmire the 2024 Hajj was confronting.

“Indeed, 2024 Hajj preparations came with unexpected challenges from which lessons have been learnt. NAHCON has always known that long term planning has been the workable strategy that would have subdued the challenges that slowed down the year’s Hajj preparations.

“Going forward, long term planning will be the Commission’s paradigm shift in its pre-Hajj operations.

“It is a reality that all Hajj stakeholders must key into, to avert unforeseen challenges.”

Below is a breakdown of the number of pilgrims that successfully registered for the 2024 Hajj exercise from each state:

S/NStateTotal number of pilgrims registered 
1Adamawa1,642
2Borno1,780
3Taraba950
4Yobe1,120
Maid./Yola Sub-total5,492
5Bauchi|2,315
6Benue87
7Ekiti186
8FCT.2,491
9Gombe1,373
10Jigawa1,250
11Kaduna4,493  
12Kano3,057
13Katsina2,654
14Kebbi3,419
15Kogi13
1617KwaraNasarawa3,0001,866
18Niger3,201
19Ondo491
20Plateau1,126
21Sokoto3,643
22Zamfara1,596
Northern Sub-total36,261
23Abia
24Akwa-Ibom
25Anambra
26Bayelsa13
27Cross River
28Delta36
29Ebonyi13
30Edo295
31Enugu18
32Imo100
33Lagos1,861
34Ogun925 
35Osun1,590
3637OyoRivers1,04747
38Armed Forces365
Southern Sub-total6,310
TOTAL FROM STATES48,063
39HSS1884
40Others1,500
GRAND TOTAL51,447

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts