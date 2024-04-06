2024 Hajj: See number of pilgrims per state from Nigeria

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has said the official number of intending pilgrims registered for the 2024 Hajj stands at 51,477 under the government quota.

NAHCON’S Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, on Saturday revealed this in a statement she issued.

Usara confirmed that the figure was after the close of registration.

The statement acknowledged that the President Bola Tinubu-led government played a leading role in the realisation of the noble objective.

NAHCON, according to Usara, recognised the numerous sacrifices that the Federal Government made against all odds towards easing the constraints off its intending pilgrims.

She stated: “The Commission also commends the patience exhibited by the pilgrims that were caught up in the uncertainties. The concern demonstrated by the Ulamas over the pilgrims’ predicament did not go unnoticed by the Commission.

“Several stakeholders, including State Governors, rendered solutions out of the gridlock. Some media houses showed tremendous understanding of the constraints which literally exposed the reality of the quagmire the 2024 Hajj was confronting.

“Indeed, 2024 Hajj preparations came with unexpected challenges from which lessons have been learnt. NAHCON has always known that long term planning has been the workable strategy that would have subdued the challenges that slowed down the year’s Hajj preparations.

“Going forward, long term planning will be the Commission’s paradigm shift in its pre-Hajj operations.

“It is a reality that all Hajj stakeholders must key into, to avert unforeseen challenges.”

Below is a breakdown of the number of pilgrims that successfully registered for the 2024 Hajj exercise from each state:

S/N State Total number of pilgrims registered 1 Adamawa 1,642 2 Borno 1,780 3 Taraba 950 4 Yobe 1,120 Maid./Yola Sub-total 5,492 5 Bauchi| 2,315 6 Benue 87 7 Ekiti 186 8 FCT. 2,491 9 Gombe 1,373 10 Jigawa 1,250 11 Kaduna 4,493 12 Kano 3,057 13 Katsina 2,654 14 Kebbi 3,419 15 Kogi 13 1617 KwaraNasarawa 3,0001,866 18 Niger 3,201 19 Ondo 491 20 Plateau 1,126 21 Sokoto 3,643 22 Zamfara 1,596 Northern Sub-total 36,261 23 Abia – 24 Akwa-Ibom – 25 Anambra – 26 Bayelsa 13 27 Cross River – 28 Delta 36

29 Ebonyi 13 30 Edo 295 31 Enugu 18 32 Imo 100 33 Lagos 1,861 34 Ogun 925 35 Osun 1,590 3637 OyoRivers 1,04747 38 Armed Forces 365 Southern Sub-total 6,310 TOTAL FROM STATES 48,063 39 HSS 1884 40 Others 1,500 GRAND TOTAL 51,447