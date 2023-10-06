2024 Hajj: Ogun urges intending pilgrims to pay rite’s fare

By Tajudeen Balogun

As part of its preparation for next year’s Hajj operation, the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has urged intending pilgrims from the State to pay the sum of N4,500,000 as the exercise fare.

This is contained in a press release signed by the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Salau Dauda, affirming that the sum is expected to be paid in not more than three instalments, pending the final announcement of the 2024 Hajj fare by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The release subsequently directed all intending pilgrims to visit the Board’s office, located at New Secretariat Complex, Block B, Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital for further enquiries.