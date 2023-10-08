2024 Hajj: Ogun expresses readiness as  NAHCON announces State’s seats

The Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has expressed readiness to organise a hitch free Hajj next year.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Salau Babatunde, gave the assurance in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He announced that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has allocated a total of 1,191 Hajj seats for the Gateway State.

Babatunde affirmed that the alloted seats would be distributed “on a first come first served basis”.

The Board’s Secretary, in a statement signed by the Agency’s Press Officer, Lateefat Ayoola, said NAHCON had earlier announced the sum of N4,500,000.00 as the initial Hajj deposit, pending the announcement of the final fare.

He further directed that the initial deposit should be paid through bank draft, or by paying directly through bank tellers obtainable at the Board, into designated bank accounts, while those who have made some deposits during 2023 Hajj are advised to top it up to meet current initial Hajj deposit.

While assuring that all hands are on deck to ensure a hitch-free Hajj exercise, Alhaji Babatunde confirmed that the State government is ready as usual, to make the spiritual journey a memorable and fulfilling exercise.

He, however, urged intending pilgrims to fast-track payment of the initial deposit as the old way of processing visas has changed, informing that visa issuance will be concluded at least 50 days before Arafat by Saudi Arabia.

Alh. Babatunde further advised the intending pilgrims to visit the Board’s Office located at New Secretariat Complex, Block ‘B’, Governor’s Office, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta for further enquiries.