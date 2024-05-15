2024 Hajj: NAHCON tasks pilgrims on dedication, commitment at inaugural flight

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has called on intending pilgrims to utilise the special privilege to serve Allah exclusively without distraction.

NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive, Malam Jalal Arabi, made the call in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State capital, on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural flight ceremony, Arabi implored the pilgrims to avoid any conduct that would dent their image or image of the country, urging them to remember the lessons they learned while preparing for this exercise and the fact that the time has come to implement them.

He said: “Also remember that you are travelling to a country where there is a language barrier and a country where their laws are strictly followed for the general good of the congregation. Claiming ignorance to comply with the laid down rules or guidelines will not save one’s neck when caught in the wrong side of the law.

“Follow instructions of your officials or pilgrims’ guides to stay safe because they have been trained to know the dos and donts. Saudi Arabia is a country that does its possible best to give the finest hospitality to its guests, therefore we should not abuse the gesture. Abide strictly by all health regulations while in the Kingdom to avoid falling ill.

“NAHCON has made the necessary arrangements for your comfort. Do not hesitate to contact any of our officials for assistance when in need, because they are there to serve you. Safeguard your valuables and do not carry along any prohibited item into Saudi Arabia.”

Arabi said that the feats recorded by the NAHCON board within its short lifespan would not have been possible without the collaboration of stakeholders, applauding the teamwork spirit that the Commission under his leadership has been enjoying from the states Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions.

The NAHCON boss indicated that he believed the trust they hold for the board is instrumental in this regard, adding that the Commission certainly will not let them down.

“As partners, we all have stakes in the successful outcome of our tasks” Arabi restated.

The NAHCON Chairman thanked the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, who he revealed facilitated the successful launch of the inaugural flight as scheduled.

“The amiable governor took charge of considerable burden on NAHCON making the complex occasion seem easy and simple.

“I, in the same breath, thank His Excellency the President for standing up and intervening when it mattered most and ensuring that Nigerians perform this year’s Hajj when all hopes were lost. To His Excellency the Vice President, you have been inspirational and an unrepentant optimist. We depended on your guidance and direction and alhamdulillah the result is what we are commencing today- a successful 2024 Hajj in shaa Allah,” NAHCON affirmed.

Arabi charged pilgrims and accompanying officials to pray for Nigeria and its leaders, noting that success of leaders is success that will translate to citizens’ wellbeing.

He also tasked the pilgrims to remember to pray for guidance for Nigerian youths as upcoming future leaders, as well as pray for all that is good to come to Nigeria.

Earlier on Wednesday, Flynas, the Saudi Arabian airline and one of the three carriers selected to conduct the 2024 Hajj airlift, arrivd at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport (SABIA) in Birnin Kebbi at 10:39am, ready to transport pilgrims embarking on the sacred journey of Hajj to Saudi Arabia.

In a statement signed by NAHCON Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, the Commission’s Chairman Mallam Arabi, was on ground to inspect the aircraft in the company of his three permanent Commissioners and members representing North West and other members of the management.

The FlyNas team at the inspection, Usara disclosed, was led by Malam Umar Kaila, FlyNas representative in Nigeria.

During the inspection of the aircraft, Arabi advised the airport management to provide additional boarding stairs for the aircraft’s back door to facilitate quicker boarding.

Flynas aircraft, a modern vessel with 436 seats, departed SABIA between 12:00 PM to 1: 00 pm.

Vice President Kashim Shettima was among the guests that graced the inaugural fight ceremony as the Special Guest of Honor.

Arabi expressed his satisfaction with the preparations on ground and commended the collaborative efforts of all involved parties.

Meanwhile, at a dinner party organised by the Kebbi State Governor in honor of the NAHCON Chairman, he expressed appreciation that for the first time, Kebbi state is hosting an inaugural flight for Hajj.

The host and Special Guest appreciated each other for the inaugural flight project.

Governor Idris pledged that he would continue to support NAHCON and his pilgrims even in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj.

Earlier, the NAHCON Chairman inspected Abuja’s BassaJiwa Hajj Transit Camp and the Birnin Kebbi Hajj camp to ascertain the arrangements already on ground for the airlift commencement.

He was accompanied on both occasions by the Executive Secretaries of the State Pilgrims’ Boards; Malam Abubakar Adamu Evuti for FCT and Alhaji Faruku Aliyu Enabo for Kebbi State respectively. commending them for jobs well done.

Usara confirmed that three flights are scheduled to depart Nigeria for Saudi Arabia today.

The flights include: Air Peace, scheduled to depart by 11: 30 am with 310 FCT pilgrims and five officials while Max Air is to depart by 1: 10pm with 550 Nasarawa pilgrims and 10 officials.

The two carriers are scheduled to take off from Nnamdi Azikwe International airport, Abuja.