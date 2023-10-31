2024 Hajj: NAHCON solicits cooperation of States, FCT pilgrims boards

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has solicited the cooperation of the Executive Secretaries and Chairmen of State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards to ensure a hitch-free 2024 Hajj operation.

NAHCON Acting Chairman, Malam Jalal Arabi, made the call during a meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting was between the NAHCON, the Executive Secretaries and Chairmen of pilgrims boards, held at the Hajj House, in Abuja.

He extended a hand of friendship and fellowship to the Chairmen with a view to achieving a sound result.

Arabi said he would not draw a line between NAHCON and the state’s pilgrims boards, saying, “we are one and meant to serve one purpose but perhaps representing different spaces and environments.

Arabi said: “But after all said and done, the unity, cooperation and collaboration between us are what will make the Muslim community heave a sign of relief.

“The Muslim community will say yes there is an entity that is saddled with the responsibility to fulfil one of the pillars of Islam that is well placed and solidly on ground to do that.

ALSO READ:

Mohbad’s wife speaks, says DNA is definitely a must

FRSC hands over recovered stolen tricycle to owner in Yola

Focus on policies aimed at making life better for Nigerians, Bishop tells Tinubu

“I call on all of us to cooperate. We can only achieve success if we work as a team, as partners rather than working in silos, thinking that while I’m from the state, you are NAHCON at the centre.”

He also emphasised the need for all the chairmen to ensure that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu administration translates into action.

He noted that the purpose of their appointment was to ensure that Nigerian pilgrims are served well.

On his part, the Chairman of the Forum of Chairmen of state pilgrims boards, Alhaji Idris Al-Makura, expressed readiness of the forum to support the NAHCON boss conduct a successful 2024 hajj operation.

Recall that the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has allocated 95,000 hajj slots to Nigeria.