2024 Hajj: NAHCON seeks tie with IsDB, service improvement for Nigerian pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has sought to strengthen the relationship between it and the Islamic Development Bank.

The Chairman of NAHCON, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, made the request during his visit to the institution.

Arabi, according to a press release signed by Fatima Sanda Usara, the NAHCON Assistant Director, Public Affairs, on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to the IsDB Vice President, Operations, Dr Mansur Mukhtar, for the technical assistance the Commission received in 2019.

NAHCON boss recalled that IsDB facilitated an understudy and establishment of the Hajj Savings Scheme and the Hajj Institute of Nigeria.

Following this, Arabi requested for the engagement of Nigeria’s abundant skilled manpower, such as: Veterinary Doctors, manual labourers to offer services during Hajj especially, under Hadaya.

In addition, Usara said NAHCON Chairman requested IsDB to open a market for Nigeria to export sacrificial animals, among others.

In the same vein and in continuation to scout and assess alternative service providers to involve in serving Nigerian pilgrims where necessary, Arabi visited other pilgrims’ Muttawif Establishments to understudy the services available in their packages.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had created windows for countries to select Pilgrims’ Establishment Mutawwif Companies of their choice, as a way of encouraging competition favourable to pilgrims.

To this end, the NAHCON Head, on Wednesday interacted with the Mashariq Mutawwif Establishment.

Earlier, Arabi consulted with Dr Abdulrahman Bejawi, Deputy Minister of Hajj in charge of Umrah and Ziyara in Madina.

There, he sought commitment on issues relating to welfare of Nigerian pilgrims and safety of their property.

Malam Arabi equally eagerly accepted the Makkah Route project, offered by the Deputy Minister to Nigeria, being one of the seven countries offered the services.

According to Dr Bejawi, over 30 countries have shown interest in the initiative.

Meanwhile, Malam Arabi has signed agreements with General Car syndicate, the United Agents Office as well as the Adillah Establishment of Madinah.

Recall that Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed MoU on the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage in Jeddah last Sunday.

All the moves were made to ensure a hitch-free and successful Hajj exercise for intending Nigerian pilgrims.