2024 Hajj:  NAHCON secures 40 slots for tour operator

Sequel to numerous consultations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah approval to Nigeria’s demand, to increase slots of tour operators from 10 to 40.

The announcement was contained in a press release signed by Fatima Sanda Usara, NAHCON Assistant Director, Public Affairs.

The Commission recalled that in a change of policy, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced in September that only five percent of each Hajj-participating country’s Licensed Tour Operators would be permitted to conduct the 2024 Hajj exercise.

This, then, translated to only 10 from Nigeria.

Still, the Federal Government engaged the Saudi Ministry over the government’s course of promoting indigenous entrepreneurs as a tool for sustaining the country’s socio economic development.

Following the plea, the Saudi Ministry in charge of Hajj and Umrah rescinded the Kingdom’s decision in Nigeria’s favour.

Consequently, the Commission announced the criteria in screening the earlier announced 110 qualified tour operators using, among others, the following parameters: Capacity of operation; Years of experience; Historical antecedents; and Clean bill of operation.

The release said: “On the strength of the foregoing, the process of selection was tough having evaluated each operator’s ability, experience, and quality of services.

“As a result, the top 40 after scoring by a 7-man team of experts were adjudged to qualify and are hereby approved”.

They are as follows:

Hajj Mabrur Ventures LTD. Hamsyl Travel and Tours LTD. Gaskiya Tourism and T Agency LTD. Shebra Travels & Tours LTD. Alhujaaj International Umrah & Hajj Services LTD. Taura Travel and Tours LTD. Tafsan Towers & Travels LTD. Amisad Air Support Services LTD. Al-Qibla Travels and Tours LTD. Danbare Travels Agency LTD. Masanawa Travel and Tours LTD. Travels Express LTD. Strive Wata Travel and Tours LTD. Maqbuul International Limited. Matasa World Wide T Agency LTD. Arafat Air Services Nigeria LTD. Murna Travel Agency LTD. Dala Air Services LTD. Libra Gold Travels & Tours LTD. Omosa Travels LTD. An-Noor Air Services LTD. Pyramid Travel and Tours LTD. Snowbal Travels and Tours LTD. Focal Point Travels LTD. Comerel Travels & Tours LTD. Tomeb Travels & Tours. Asan Umrah Company LTD. Amami Global Links LTD. Zango Travel & Tours LTD. Al-Halal Travel & Tours LTD. Dija Travels & Tours LTD. Al-Rahma for Hajj and Umrah Services Limited. Qiblah International Services LTD. Karamchi Travel & Tours LTD. Allahu Nuru Travels and Tours LTD. Dar Al-Islam Hajj & Umrah LTD. H.A.M Travel Air Services Limited. Imam Travels and Tours Nigeria Limited. Skybird Travels and Tours LTD. Al-Kauthar Travels & Tours LTD.

However, in the spirit of business partnership, the Commission has encouraged the remaining 70 to consider the option of aligning with the qualified 40 in the discharge of this religious obligation.

“The Commission would like to assure that, as a stakeholder, it is desirous of ensuring that this partnership is entrenched even before the issuance of letters of approval”.

NAHCON said in the principle of inclusivity, it will soon hold a meeting with the overall 110 qualified operators in order to explore avenues of synergy to ensure all parties are carried along amicably.