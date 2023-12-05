2024 Hajj: NAHCON reviews guidelines on accommodation, catering services

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has constituted a Committee to review guidelines on Accommodation and Catering services to enhance service delivery during the upcoming 2024 Hajj.

Acting Chairman of the Commission, Jalal Arabi, said the review would improve performance of service providers for the benefit of Nigerian pilgrims.

Arabi, who said the committee was not a new innovation, noted that it was another way to tinker with the existing mechanism in order to deliver better results.

”What we are doing now is not to introduce rocket science but just to improve on the way we are doing things.

”Like it happens in some other parts of the world, we need to be dynamic. As it is the global practice, we have to improve in our ways, to be in conformity with the international best practices” Arabi stated.

The Chairman urged the committee to approach the assignment with an open mind and a keen sense of responsibility.

According to him, the report of the committee will have great promise in influencing how the Commission will implement the 2023 accommodation and catering services in Saudi Arabia.

“As experienced staff, I have no doubt that you will carry out the assignment with utmost good faith.

”You also have the leeway to expand beyond the scope of reference, so that whatever recommendation/suggestion you proffer will enrich our knowledge as well as the betterment of the commission” Arabi added.

Responding on behalf of the committee members, Dr Aliyu Tanko, thanked the Chairman for the opportunity accorded them to serve.

Aliyu, who stated that though the task seemed daunting, still, expressed the hope and confidence in members to carry out the assignment in the best possible ways.

He said there is an inter relationship between the assignment and the outcome of the 2024 Hajj.

Aliyu restated: ”It is a daunting task, no doubt, because whatever we do will impact on the result of the 2024 Hajj either positively or negatively. But our prayer is that our report will bear positive fruits”.