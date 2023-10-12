2024 Hajj: NAHCON gives reasons for N4.5m minimum Hajj fare deposit

Tajudeen Balogun

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has reiterated reasons behind its decision on a N4.5 million minimum deposit for an intending pilgrim to be registered for the 2024 Hajj.

The Commission’s Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, revealed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Usara explained that the decision was for the states and the Commission to estimate how many pilgrims would be eligible to be counted as intending pilgrims at least by November 4, 2023, the time set by Saudi Arabia for the Commission to conclude preparatory meetings with service providers.

She added: “Knowing the estimated number of eligible pilgrims is one of the indices that would guide the preparatory meetings.

“This Saudi timeline is roughly three weeks from now.

“Secondly, it was agreed in unison that with that amount, the top up residual by the time the final fare will be announced would be minimal compared to what may be required to balance up if the minimum deposit were to be set in a lesser sum.

“Besides, setting a lower deposit aggregate would be more challenging for a larger number of persons to top up should the end sum be on the high side. Thereby leading to miscalculations.”

A lower deposit, she added, would be counterproductive to timely and accurate planning.

The third reason, Usara stated, was to ensure that the Commission has a more realistic figure to bargain for cost of accommodation, airline fares, feeding and others.

She said the balance would be determined by the cost of the dollar at the time of final Hajj fare computation.

To this end, the public, especially intending pilgrims, have been warned not to hold the Commission responsible if after paying a lower amount of deposit, such an intending pilgrim fails to be counted among eligible applicants for the 2024 Hajj season.

Meanwhile, NAHCON has reminded those interested in participating in the exercise of the time constraint with regards to the final date of funds remittance into the coffers of Saudi Arabia for the processing of visas.

The Commission, according to Usara’s statement, is expected to complete payment for accommodation and holy sites contracts by February 2024 to enable commencement of visa issuance by March 3, 2024 up to April 29, 2024.

Following this, all intending pilgrims have been enjoined to make their deposits in time so as to enable their respective boards to complete registration and remittance of the Hajj fare by January 5, 2024.

Recall that NAHCON and the Forum of State Executive Secretaries of Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions on September 5, 2023 agreed to peg the minimum deposit for Hajj 2024 at N4.5 million.

This became necessary in line with the dollar rate, which will determine the final cost of the upcoming Hajj.