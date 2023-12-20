2024: Gov. Radda signs Katsina’s N454.3bn Budget 

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina has signed the State N454.3 billion Appropriation Bill, 2024 Budget into law.

Radda signed the Appropriation Bill on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ceremony in Katsina, Radda commended the State’s lawmakers for the speedy passage of the Budget.

He assured them of ensuring proper implementation of the Budget.

The Governor urged government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to abide by the provisions of the Budget in the operations.

Radda said: “We are going to do justice as much as possible to ensure that we distribute resources in a very fair manner and in accordance with the priority of the administration.

“Provision in the budget and availability of funds are two different things you need to understand,” he said.

Radda said that insecurity had been one of the issues affecting the state for years.

“I will like to mention here that insecurity in the state has reduced by 60 per cent from the report we received.

“We still have some pockets of issues in some local government areas especially Danmusa, Kankara and parts of Safana, which we are trying to deal with”.

Radda urged communities to key into the community policing initiative of the government to enable it to mitigate the challenge.

Earlier, the Speaker, Alhaji Nasiru Yahya, told the Governor that the Budget followed all the legislative procedures before it was passed.

Also Read:

He commended the Governor for not interfering with the constitutional mandate of the house.

Governor Radda had on November 7 presented the Budget to the House for approval.

The Budget was made up of N124.3 billion recurrent expenditure, representing 27.37 per cent, and N329.9 billion capital expenditure, representing 72.63 per cent.