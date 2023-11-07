2024: Gov. Mutfwang presents N295bn  budget to Plateau Assembly 

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has presented a budget of N295.4 billion for 2024, to the State House of Assembly for approval.

Mutfwang tagged the proposed document: “Budget of New Beginnings”.

He said the budget was aimed at laying a solid foundation for the people of the State.

The Governor said that the budget was made up of N157.6 billion recurrent and N137.9 billion capital expenditure.

Mutfwang said the vision and mission of his administration was to intervene in areas such as security, agriculture, human capital development, public health and others.

“In the 2024 fiscal year, the government is projecting the sum of N295.4 billion with N26.2 billion representing 18.98 percent for finance and economy while administration would take N22.2 billion representing 16.1 per cent.

“Government earmarked N20.6 billion representing 14.96 per cent for land, housing and urban development, with N15 billion representing 11.59 per cent for Water Sanitation while works and transport would take N14.3 billion representing 10.42 per cent,’’ he said.

Governor Mutfwang stated that the budget would be funded through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) federal allocation and other sources.

He stated that the implementation of the budget would be people-oriented, thereby impacting positively on the lives of the citizenry.

The Governor appealed to lawmakers to give the budget speedy attention and also solicited for their mutual understanding and cooperation in the passage of the budget.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Moses Sule assured the Governor of the speedy passage of the budget in the interest of the Plateau people.

She called on government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to comply with the invitation of various House committees for speedy passage of the budget.