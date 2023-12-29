2024: Gov. Adeleke signs N273bn Appropriation Bill into law 

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun, has signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill into law.

Adeleke promised to ensure full implementation of the Budget for the benefit of the State and her people.

The total approved Budget according to a press release signed by Governor Adeleke’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed is 273,908,997,410 – (Two Hundred and Seventy Three Billion, Nine Hundred and Eight Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety Seven Thousand Naira and Four Hundred and Ten Kobo).

In a short statement after signing the Appropriation Bill into law, Governor Adeleke said the budget tagged: “Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery” is crafted to fast track the revitalisation of the various sectors of the State’s economy.

Adeleke said: “Our focus is to put the state on the path of sustainable development, hence we are rebuilding all the sectors namely education, health, sports, roads, agriculture, creative industry, digital economy ,general infrastructure alongside women and youth focussed programmes and policies.

“I commend the State Assembly for prompt processing of the appropriation bill. I also laud my team for their cooperation with the various assembly committees in the budgetary process.

“We will ensure implementation as stipulated to reconstruct the society and ensure recovery of critical sectors”.