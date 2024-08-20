2024 GOCOP AGC: Kogi emerges host as publishers focus on economy, security

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers has said that its 2024 Annual General Conference will be held in Kogi State on October 3.

This development was confirmed in a statement by the Publicity Secretary of GOCOP, Sir Remmy Nweke, on Tuesday.

Nweke quoted the 2024 Conference Planning Committee Chairman, Danlami Nmodu, mni and Secretary, Olumide Iyanda, to have said that the event, the eighth in the series, will be the first time a state will be hosting the conference.

The theme: “Nigeria: Tackling Insecurity, Power Deficit, and Transitioning to Digital Economy,” was informed by current security and power deficit challenges facing the nation.

A prominent technocrat versed in the dynamics of power management, from generation through transmission to distribution would deliver the keynote, while two guest speakers with expertise in digital economy and security value chains respectively had confirmed their attendance, the statement said.

Previous speakers at the annual conference included Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, who delivered the 2019 lecture on: “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward.”

In 2021, Boss Mustapha, the then Secretary to the Government of the Federation, keynoted the conference in his capacity as Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Mustapha spoke on: “Post COVID-19 Pandemic: Recovery and Reconstruction in Nigeria.”

In 2022, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, delivered the keynote, titled: “2023 Elections: Managing the Process for Credible Outcome.

The 2023 edition, which held in Abuja, had the theme: “Nigeria: Roadmap for Socio-Economic Recovery and Sustainability,” was chaired by Professor Ishaq Oloyede, Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, while Professor Uche Uwaleke, a Professor of the Capital Market, delivered the keynote.

Advanced preparations have been made to ensure that the 2024 event is a success.

More details about the 2024 Annual General Conference of GOCOP would be made public as the event draws nearer, the statement said.

