2024 Federation Cup competition gets into next gear with National play-off games

This year’s men and women Federation Cup competitions will enter into a new gear on Thursday with the national play-off matches, which will hold in five cities in the Federation.

These are Gombe, Jos, Katsina, Asaba and Enugu.



Following the conclusion of the men and women competitions in the states last weekend, the NFF received the entry of a total of 70 teams for the national finals. Yobe State did not register for the competition, while Borno and Adamawa states registered one team each, instead of two. This meant that a field that was supposed to be for 74 was whittled down to 70.



From the list of 70, and based on ranking, 12 teams were selected for the play-off, with the remaining 58 teams on standby. The six teams that emerge from the play-off matches will join the standby 58 for the National Draw that will have 64 teams.

In the women’s competition, only 31 teams are in the field for the national competition, with only 20 states having registered.



Benue, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ogun, Osun and Oyo States registered only one team each, while Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Kaduna, Lagos, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers and the FCT registered two teams each.



Play-Off Fixtures



. Classic FC (Adamawa) Vs Gamji Eaglets (Taraba) – Gombe – 4pm

. Warinje FC (Bauchi) Vs Simon Ben Academy (Kaduna – Jos – 4pm

. Zamfara United Feeders (Zamfara) Vs PRO Line (Kano) – Katsina – 4pm

. Ine Stars (Edo) Vs Crusaders FC (Bayelsa) – Asaba – 4pm

. KC FC (Kogi) Vs PCM FC (Ebonyi) – Enugu – 2pm

. Flight FC (Benue) Vs Fr. Eburuaja (Imo) – Enugu – 4pm



States & Representatives Teams (Men Competition)



Abia State: Enyimba FC, Abia Warriors

Adamawa State: Classic FC

Akwa Ibom State: Akwa United, FC One Rocket

Anambra State: Solution FC, Edel FC

Bauchi State: Wikki Tourists, Warinje FC

Bayelsa State: Bayelsa United, Crusaders FC

Benue State: Lobi Stars, Flight FC

Borno State: El-Kanemi Warriors

Cross Rivers State: Rovers FC, May Frank FC

Delta State: Warri Wolves, Delta Marine FC

Ebonyi State: Cynosure FC, PCM FC

Edo State: Bendel Insurance, Ine Stars

Ekiti State: Ekiti United, Ekiti United Feeders

Enugu State: Rangers Int’l, Coal City FC

FCT: EFCC FC, Sporting Supreme FC

Gombe State: Gombe United, Doma United

Imo State: Ikukuoma FC, Fr. Eburuaja FC

Jigawa State: Lautai FC, Dutse Strikers

Kaduna State: Green Beret FC, Simon Ben Academy

Kano State: Kano Pillars, PRO Line FC

Katsina State: Katsina United FC, Jr. Danburan FC

Kebbi State: Discovery Talent Academy, Kebbi United

Kogi State: KC FC, FC Bako

Kwara State: Kwara United, ABS FC

Lagos State: Inter Lagos FC, Ikorodu City FC

Nasarawa State: Nasarawa United, FC Basira

Niger State: Niger Tornadoes, Niger Tornadoes Feeders

Ogun State: Beyond Limit FC, Stormers Sports Club

Ondo State: Sunshine Stars, Adanimogo FC

Osun State: Osun United, Hammola Int’l FC

Oyo State: Ilaji FC, Shooting Stars

Plateau State: Plateau United, Mighty Jets

Rivers State: Rivers United, Ofirima FC

Sokoto State: Sokoto United, Jedo Academy

Taraba State: Gamji Eaglets FC, Karim United

Zamfara State: Zamfara United, Zamfara United Feeders



States & Representatives Teams (Women Competition)



Abia State: Abia Angels, Ahudiya Nnem Queens

Bayelsa State: Bayelsa Queens, GoldenSun Sports Club

Benue State: Honey Badgers

Delta State: Delta Queens, Delta Ladies

Edo State: Edo Queens, Fortress Ladies

Ekiti State: Ekiti Queens

Enugu State: Bright Future FC, Greenfoot FC

FCT: Naija Ratels, ON Youth Academy

Imo State: Heartland Queens

Kaduna State: Kada FC, Gallant FC

Kogi State: Confluence Queens

Kwara State: Kwara Ladies FC

Lagos State: FC Robo Queens, Dannaz Ladies

Nasarawa State: Nasarawa Amazons

Ogun State: Remo Stars Ladies

Ondo State: Sunshine Queens, Onimang FC

Osun State: Osun Babes

Oyo State: Suit De Queens

Plateau State: Plateau United Queens, Mighty Jets Int’l Mata

Rivers State: Rivers Angels, Oske Lean FC