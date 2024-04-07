2024 Federation Cup competition gets into next gear with National play-off games

This year’s men and women Federation Cup competitions will enter into a new gear on Thursday with the national play-off matches, which will hold in five cities in the Federation.
These are Gombe, Jos, Katsina, Asaba and Enugu.
Following the conclusion of the men and women competitions in the states last weekend, the NFF received the entry of a total of 70 teams for the national finals. Yobe State did not register for the competition, while Borno and Adamawa states registered one team each, instead of two. This meant that a field that was supposed to be for 74 was whittled down to 70.
From the list of 70, and based on ranking, 12 teams were selected for the play-off, with the remaining 58 teams on standby. The six teams that emerge from the play-off matches will join the standby 58 for the National Draw that will have 64 teams.
In the women’s competition, only 31 teams are in the field for the national competition, with only 20 states having registered.
Benue, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ogun, Osun and Oyo States registered only one team each, while Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Kaduna, Lagos, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers and the FCT registered two teams each.
Play-Off Fixtures
. Classic FC (Adamawa) Vs Gamji Eaglets (Taraba) – Gombe – 4pm
. Warinje FC (Bauchi) Vs Simon Ben Academy (Kaduna – Jos – 4pm
. Zamfara United Feeders (Zamfara) Vs PRO Line (Kano) – Katsina – 4pm
. Ine Stars (Edo) Vs Crusaders FC (Bayelsa) – Asaba – 4pm
. KC FC (Kogi) Vs PCM FC (Ebonyi) – Enugu – 2pm
. Flight FC (Benue) Vs Fr. Eburuaja (Imo) – Enugu – 4pm
States & Representatives Teams (Men Competition)
Abia State: Enyimba FC, Abia Warriors
Adamawa State: Classic FC
Akwa Ibom State: Akwa United, FC One Rocket
Anambra State: Solution FC, Edel FC
Bauchi State: Wikki Tourists, Warinje FC
Bayelsa State: Bayelsa United, Crusaders FC
Benue State: Lobi Stars, Flight FC
Borno State: El-Kanemi Warriors
Cross Rivers State: Rovers FC, May Frank FC
Delta State: Warri Wolves, Delta Marine FC
Ebonyi State: Cynosure FC, PCM FC
Edo State: Bendel Insurance, Ine Stars
Ekiti State: Ekiti United, Ekiti United Feeders
Enugu State: Rangers Int’l, Coal City FC
FCT: EFCC FC, Sporting Supreme FC
Gombe State: Gombe United, Doma United
Imo State: Ikukuoma FC, Fr. Eburuaja FC
Jigawa State: Lautai FC, Dutse Strikers
Kaduna State: Green Beret FC, Simon Ben Academy
Kano State: Kano Pillars, PRO Line FC
Katsina State: Katsina United FC, Jr. Danburan FC
Kebbi State: Discovery Talent Academy, Kebbi United
Kogi State: KC FC, FC Bako
Kwara State: Kwara United, ABS FC
Lagos State: Inter Lagos FC, Ikorodu City FC
Nasarawa State: Nasarawa United, FC Basira
Niger State: Niger Tornadoes, Niger Tornadoes Feeders
Ogun State: Beyond Limit FC, Stormers Sports Club
Ondo State: Sunshine Stars, Adanimogo FC
Osun State: Osun United, Hammola Int’l FC
Oyo State: Ilaji FC, Shooting Stars
Plateau State: Plateau United, Mighty Jets
Rivers State: Rivers United, Ofirima FC
Sokoto State: Sokoto United, Jedo Academy
Taraba State: Gamji Eaglets FC, Karim United
Zamfara State: Zamfara United, Zamfara United Feeders
States & Representatives Teams (Women Competition)
Abia State: Abia Angels, Ahudiya Nnem Queens
Bayelsa State: Bayelsa Queens, GoldenSun Sports Club
Benue State: Honey Badgers
Delta State: Delta Queens, Delta Ladies
Edo State: Edo Queens, Fortress Ladies
Ekiti State: Ekiti Queens
Enugu State: Bright Future FC, Greenfoot FC
FCT: Naija Ratels, ON Youth Academy
Imo State: Heartland Queens
Kaduna State: Kada FC, Gallant FC
Kogi State: Confluence Queens
Kwara State: Kwara Ladies FC
Lagos State: FC Robo Queens, Dannaz Ladies
Nasarawa State: Nasarawa Amazons
Ogun State: Remo Stars Ladies
Ondo State: Sunshine Queens, Onimang FC
Osun State: Osun Babes
Oyo State: Suit De Queens
Plateau State: Plateau United Queens, Mighty Jets Int’l Mata
Rivers State: Rivers Angels, Oske Lean FC