2024 Examinations: INEC promotes 1,731 officers

The Independent National Electoral Commission has approved the promotion of 1,731 officers who excelled in the 2024 promotion examinations.

This was contained in the INEC daily bulletin issued by the Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Adenike Tadese, in Abuja on Tuesday.

A detailed breakdown of the promotion list showed that 59 deputy directors were elevated to the rank of directors, 168 assistant directors to the rank of deputy directors.

Also, 167 chiefs on grade level 14 were elevated to the position of assistant directors, and 1,337 other officers, between grade levels 7 and 13, were also promoted, accordingly.

Tadese said that the exercise marked another milestone underscoring INEC’s unwavering commitment to enhancing staff welfare and supporting career progression.

She said: “This achievement highlights INEC’s steadfast commitment to staff development, motivation and continuous self-improvement.

“The commission remains dedicated to maintaining a tradition of annual promotions aimed at boosting staff morale and driving organisational productivity.”

Tadese reiterated INEC’s commitment to fostering a supportive work environment that recognises and rewards hard work, diligence, competence and professional growth.

According to her, the commitment ensures a motivated workforce capable of delivering on INEC’s mandate of conducting credible elections.

