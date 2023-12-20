2024: Borno set to resuscitate museum, cultural heritage sites 

Borno Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, said the Ministry is set to resuscitate the museum and cultural heritage sites in the state.

Tar made this known in Maiduguri, the State capital, on Wednesday.

The disclosure was made while defending the Ministry’s allocation of N9.6 billion in the 2024 Budget proposal before the State House of Assembly Committee on Information.

Tar also said that the Ministry would renovate its zonal offices and provide the state-owned Borno Radio Television (BRTV) Corporation with the state-of-the-art infrastructure.

He stated that the increase in the Ministry’s Budget from N3 billion in 2023 to N9.6 billion for 2024 was due to additional responsibilities.

The Commissioner said that the Ministry had engaged in initiating projects in furtherance of the state’s restoration programme, in line with the 25-year Development Plan and the 10-year Strategic Transformation Initiative.

According to him, the Ministry will also modernise the State Fire Service under its supervision.

In his remarks, the House Committee Chairman, Alhaji Bukar Modu, expressed the committee’s commitment to ensuring smooth operations of the Ministry so as to attain its targets.