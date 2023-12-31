2024: Atiku calls for new National Planning for development 

Nigeria requires a well-thought vision of National Planning to resolve the ravaging economic challenges and make the common people of Nigeria the centrepiece of her development.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar made the call in his New Year message, on Sunday.

Abubakar said: “To walk back from these throes of adversities will require a well-thought vision of National Planning that will deliberately make the common people of Nigeria the centrepiece of our development.

“The Year 2024 is still new on its canvas; and so, there is ample time for the current government to champion a pathway to addressing the acute hardship that Nigerians are going through.

“The government must show a clear direction of its policy projections and desist from the subsisting behaviour of groping in the dark”.

The former VP lamented that the past year was definitely a challenging year, still, said the lessons that “we took away from it are what should prepare us for the future that the New Year holds”.

Atiku in the statement he personally signed stated: “It is my belief that one of the reasons the Almighty created time and season is for us to take stock of our realities and effect necessary amends.

“Certainly, many families and businesses already know the intensity of the trying times that we are currently going through – though we could have taken a completely different pathway, had the government been smarter with their policy prescriptions.

“The rising cost of food items, goods and services, the malfunction in our national economy and the degenerating state of our national and community security are all existential challenges that we have to face squarely in the New Year.

“While many companies have closed their operations in Nigeria and moved their enterprise elsewhere with clearer policies and visions, the situation of life for Nigerians keeps getting direr”.

While congratulating all Nigerians for witnessing the incoming New Year, Abubakar called on Nigerians to double their efforts, so as to put respective families and businesses in good shape.