2024/2025 NPFL Match Day 23 results

Here are the results of Match Day 23 fixtures in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), played on Sunday:
Niger Tornadoes FC 1-1 Plateau United FC
Bayelsa United FC 0-0 Rangers International
Rivers United FC 1-0 Lobi Stars FC
Abia Warriors FC 3-0 Sunshine Stars FC
Akwa United FC 2-1 FC Enyimba International
Ikorodu City FC 2-1 Kwara United FC.