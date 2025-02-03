2024/2025 NPFL Match Day 22 Results

These are the results of the MatchDay 22 fixtures in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League played on Sunday:

Plateau United FC 1-1 Shooting Stars FC

Kano Pillars FC 0-0 Bayelsa United FC

Nasarawa United FC 2-0 Niger Tornadoes FC

Heartland FC 2-0 Rivers United FC

Also Read

Abia Warriors FC 2-0 Akwa United FC

The following are MatchDay 22 fixtures to be played on Monday:

Rangers International FC Vs Ikorodu City FC

Bendel Insurance FC Vs Katsina United FC

Kwara United FC Vs El-Kanemi Warriors FC

Lobi Stars FC Vs Enyimba International FC.

Post Views: 13