2024/2025 NPFL Match Day 22 Results

These are the results of the MatchDay 22 fixtures in the 2024/2025 Nigeria Premier Football League played on Sunday:
Plateau United FC 1-1 Shooting Stars FC
Kano Pillars FC 0-0 Bayelsa United FC
Nasarawa United FC 2-0 Niger Tornadoes FC
Heartland FC 2-0 Rivers United FC
Abia Warriors FC 2-0 Akwa United FC
The following are MatchDay 22 fixtures to be played on Monday:
Rangers International FC Vs Ikorodu City FC
Bendel Insurance FC Vs Katsina United FC
Kwara United FC Vs El-Kanemi Warriors FC
Lobi Stars FC Vs Enyimba International FC.