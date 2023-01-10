20230: Jandor, Akindele take campaign to Ikorodu, pledge to end hardship

The Governorship candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, Jandor Tuesday, took his 2023 gubernatorial campaign to Ikorodu, pledging to correct all anomalies and end hardship in the state.

Adediran and his running mate, Funke Akindele, in their ongoing campaign tour of the 245 wards in the state, landed in Ikorodu for stakeholders’ engagement across the 19 wards in the council.

The governorship hopeful and his deputy campaigned in five wards namely Ward A4, E2, E4, B2 and B3, where they promised to correct all anomalies in the governance of the state.

They also said they would bring in breath of fresh air in the areas of security and infrastructural development if elected.

Addressing crowds in each ward, Adediran urged residents of Ikorodu to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to vote overwhelmingly for PDP from the presidential election to all house of assembly elections.

“We would run an all inclusive government and ensure that all the challenges noted during our practical visitation tour will be resolved.

I urge you all to get your PVCs as that is the weapon to decide the candidate you want to vote for at the poll in the next general elections.

Earlier, at an interactive session with the Parafa Community Development Association (CDA), Hassan Olufemi, the Chairman of the CDA, appealed to Adediran to give attention to people living in the rural communities in the area of infrastructure.

Also, Chief Kazeem Adebola, who spoke on behalf of the league of traditional leaders in Adamo community, appealed to the PDP governorship candidate to build primary health care centre and increase police presence in the area.

Also, Chief Olalekan Kara, the Baale of Mopelufa Community, who spoke on behalf of the community leaders at Aleke area, appealed to the PDP governorship candidate to do more in ensuring good welfare for the traditional rulers.

Responding, Adediran promised to ensure that all the demands of the leaders in Ikorodu are given utmost priority if elected.

According to him, he chose his deputy from Ikorodu due to the promise made to political leaders in the area while struggling to clinch the gubernatorial ticket of the party.

He urged all the ward chairmen and political leaders to sensitize members and residents on the need to vote for the PDP.

Adediran urged the electorate to shun those who want to add sentiment into voting, but to vote for merit, which he stood for.

Similarly, Akindele, appealed to PDP leaders and members to embark on house-to-house campaign in order to garner votes for the PDP.

Akindele, who is an indigene of Ikorodu, said PDP government would create a ministry for the People Living With Disability, having one of the physically challenged as the head.

“Our government will not only do empowerment for the women with skills but provide them with stipends to kickstart their businesses while also monitoring them to grow.

“Our government has come to change the narrative, this time we will run an all inclusive government where everybody will be carried along,” she said.