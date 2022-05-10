2023: Zamfara APC lauds Adamu for resolving party crisis

The Zamfara Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the National leadership of the party under Sen. Abdullahi Adamu for resolving the crisis that rocked the party in the state.

In a statement on Tuesday in Gusau by Yusuf Idris, the state APC Publicity Secretary, the party lauded all those who participated in the peace accord.

Idris said the disagreement between Gov Bello Matawalle and former governor Abdulaziz Yari was resolved at APC National Headquarters, Abuja.

He said the signing of agreement between Matawalle and former governor Yari that put an end to the crisis was progress for the party.

“With this signing, APC has once again been reunited under one roof.

“The two leaders promised and agreed to work closely together for the benefit of the state,” Idris said.

The State APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani thanked all stakeholders that participated in the peace accord.

Danfulani urged all party loyalists, supporters and stakeholders to see and treat all members as one.