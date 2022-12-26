2023: Zamfara APC governorship campaign council tasks media on objective reportage

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign council in Zamfara has charged media practitioners in the state to ensure objective reportage of the party’s campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

The Director of the councils’ Directorate of Publicity, Alhaji Ibrahim Danmalikin-Gidangoga gave the charge at a media briefing in Gusau, the capital city Monday.

The state APC chapter has appointed former Governor of the state, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari to serve as Chairman of the council.

The former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Tijjani Yahaya- Kaura serves as Director General, while the former Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi serves as Secretary.

Danmalikin-Gidangoga described the media as critical stakeholders to in all political activities in the state especially the campaigns.

“We consider members of the media as partners in progress, we are appealing for your support as we are set to begin the governorship campaign for the 2023 general elections in the state.

“We are going to commence the governorship campaign on Tuesday in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area in Zamfara North Senatorial Zone.

“On Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to move to Bakura and Bungudu in the West and Central Zones of the state, respectively.

“Later, we will move to other local government areas for the continuation of the campaign,” he said.

According to Danmalikin-Gidangoga, the directorate for media and publicity is responsible for publicising all the activities of the governorship campaign council in the state.

“We are soliciting for objective reporting of all our campaign activities, we will be engaging you from time to time to give you routine updates of our activities,” he added.

Danmalikin-Gidangoga expressed confidence that the APC was ready to record victory in the 2023 general elections in the state.

According to him, Zamfara remained an APC state from 1999 to date, adding,”other opposition political parties had never won elections in the state.

“We have confidence of victory, by the grace of God. We have already embarked on grassroots mobilisation campaigns through various groups, activities and programmes.

“We are well prepared, arrangements have already been made for the commencement of the campaign up to the end of the exercise.

“We are appealing to the media for professional reportage during the upcoming outlined campaign activities,” Danmalikin-Gidangoga replied.





