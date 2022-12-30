2023: Yobe APC constitutes nine-man Campaign Council

The Yobe State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a nine-man campaign council for the 2023 general elections.

This is contained in a statement signed by the State APC Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Bakabe, in Damaturu Friday.

According to Bakabe, Sen. Ibrahim Geidam, a former governor of the state, will chair the council, while Sen. Ahmed Lawan, the Senate President, will serve as “alternate chairman.”

He said that Governor Mai Mala Buni would deputise Geidam, and Alhaji Barma Shetima, state Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism, would serve as secretary.

Bakabe revealed that Sen. Mohammed Hassan would be the Director-General, while the trio of Alhaji Lawan Shetima, Prof. Bello Kawuwa and Alhaji Mohammad Nguru would serve as deputy director-generals for Zones A, B and C, respectively.

He added, “party leaders carefully selected the above names because of their commitment, dedication and the confidence reposed in them.

”The party is optimistic that members of the council will deliver and take the party to success in the forthcoming elections.”