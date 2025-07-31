2023 Yessiey Awards: Music artist Udeigwe gets ‘Yessiey Artist of the Year’ 

Music artiste Lawrence Udeigwe has won the Artist of the Year 2023 Yessiey Awards.

The 2023 Yessiey Awards ceremony has left sweet and beautiful fragrances on personalities who were recognised in the various categories.

Udeigwe had lately been spending quality social time doing the ‘tiny desk’ performances at Lounges, including the Hard Rock Café on Victoria Island, Lagos, and the Cabin, in Surulere, Lagos. Spectacular of Udeigwe’s musical work is the Afro and Jazz mix, which gives a soothing sense of a touch of Africa and the world.

Industry watchers have also testified of Yemisi Shyllon’s enviable appetite for art collection. His home-museum in Maryland, Lagos, holds a wealth of art collections. Just name it, and you would find the art pieces in Shyllon’s Museum – paintings, sculptures, mixed-media installations, and other forms of cultural arts documented in that location. His recognition for the ‘Yessiey Art Personality of the Year’ is well-deserved.

Dinah Lugard’s win as the “Yessiey Woman of the Year” is a great deal, because, beyond operating in the discipline of electrical engineering and cybersecurity, she is the powerhouse of ‘The Cure Initiative for Individuals with Substance Abuse NGO’ and SoberTech. This initiative is mending lives, a charitable effort creating a better society. It was also deserving of Elena Maroulleti, who was announced as the “Yessiey Personality of the Year.” She is a notable American independent journalist operating AKTINA FM.

In its tradition of celebrating excellence and remarkable achievements that impact society, the Yessiey Awards 2023, also recognised and honoured Dekunle Okunrinboye as the “Yessiey Man of the Year.” Amiable and dedicated, Okunrinboye is the chairman of DK Industries Group, and a prominent Nigerian Industrialist who is notable for his exceptional leadership and contributions to the industrial sector.

Distinguished winners in other categories included Mabel Oboh, who got the “Yessiey Media Personality of the Year”; Andrew Lucky Elerewe was recognised with the “Yessiey Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year”; Joy Nma Anyanacho won the “ Tech Innovator of the year”; Kofoworola Beckley, hnoured with the “Yessiey Realtor of the Year”; Abayomi Mighty won the “Yessiey Public Speaker/Writer of the Year”; and Olubukola Akinpelu, popularly known as Mylifeassugar was the winner of the “Yessiey Entrepreneur of the Year”; and Ujawal jha, a dedicated Nepali social worker was awarded the “Yessiey Humanitarian Personality of the Year.”

The Awards, presented by Yessiey Magazine, recognises remarkable achievements across different disciplines in society. It encourages resilience in building a society of our desires as it celebrates innovations of impact, and determined role models.

In his welcome address, the awards organiser, Oluwaseun Olaegbe, extoled the awardees for making remarkable impacts in their environments.

Speaking on the vision behind the Yessiey Awards, Olaegbe said: “This event aims to honor individuals and organizations that are making innovative and meaningful contributions. The Yessiey Awards recognize those who are pushing boundaries to create positive change, whether by spreading joy, raising awareness for important causes, or providing valuable information and entertainment.”

