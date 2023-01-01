2023, year of great expectations – Magnus Abe

The governorship candidate of the opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has described the year, 2023 as a year of “great expectations”.

Abe, who stated this in a new year message to the people of the state, said Rivers people can make 2023 a significant milestone in the history of the state.

The SDP governorship candidate in a press release signed Sunday by his Spokesperson, Saroh Benson said, the people of the state have the capacity, the brain power and resources to make the state more pleasant for indigenes and residents of the state.

The Senator said: “Let me use this opportunity to wish the good people of Rivers State a very, Merry Christmas, very Happy and Prosperous New Year.

“We can make 2023 a significant milestone in the history of our state. We can do that by organizing ourselves objectively to look at the issues and challenges that confront our state.

“We have the capacity, we have the brain power, we have the resources to make the effort to try to make life of the people of Rivers State more pleasant, more better, more fruitful and more prosperous for all Rivers people.

“Working together to lift each other up, 2023 can be the beginning of great and exciting change for the people of Rivers State.

“I challenge all Rivers people to not just fast and pray but to wake up to the reality that our future is in our hands, our destiny is in our hands.

“The PVCs that we have been issued is something of great value because it can change everything around us and redefine our hopes and our aspirations for the future.

“So, 2023 is a year of great challenges but also a year of great expectations. I invite all Rivers men and women to come, let us work together, let us plan together, let us lift one another up.

“I have said before and I want to repeat it here, those who want to keep people down must themselves stay on the ground. Those who want to lift people up must have to stand up before they can lift people up”.

Signed:

PARRY SAROH BENSON, MNIPR

Spokesperson to Senator Magnus Ngei Abe