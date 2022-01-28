2023: Wike’s Presidential ambition amplifies as campaign billboards adorn Makurdi

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State political ambition is gathering momentum and appears attaracting support, as a socio-political group – Benue Unity Forum has drummed its support for him.

In order to prove its support, the group has erected billboards, with Wike’s pictures across Makurdi, the Benue state’s capital, the development which has generated cheers and curiosity by many residents in the North central State.

On Thursday, January 27 when the billboard was first sighted at Agan toll gate in Makurdi by the residents , with an inscription, “undisputed Champion, let’s go for Wike”, many people were seen clustering around the location and viewing the billboard with keen interest and enthusiasm.

It was gathered that after reading the message on the billboard, a passerby who identified himself as Johnson Oche was overheard saying,”Wike for President. The action man is getting ready. Am happy to hear of this ”.

Similarly, a woman ,identified as Joy Doshima saw the billboard and said ” Mr Project is coming to Makurdi. I will support him”.

The initiator of the support group, Lady Jemila Docas Sule, who doubles as Women Leader, Benue Unity Forum , reportedly said that the association is a Social and Political group ,predominantly of women and youths who want to play key role in bringing about change in leadership selection in Nigeria through the PDP. .

She said that “although we are from Benue and have been playing active political role in politics in the North Central central Zone in Nigeria, we are expanding in influence and hope to serve as credible bridge of unity in Nigeria by going beyond our state to identify and support good leaders from any part of Nigeria, through PDP.”

She said that in the past, the group supported the presidential aspiration of former military President Ibrahim Babangida in 2011 and also the governorship aspiration of Chief Mike Okibe Onoja in Benue sate in 2007.

Giving reasons why the group has chosen Wike as a model and personality to support in 2023, Jemila told verbatim online that ”Wike is the kind of good leader we envision for Nigeria in 2023 because he has shown excellence in Rivers State.

He is exemplary, he is unique, he is brave, outspoken, courageous, and fights for the common people in society”.

Speaking further, she said “whether Wike will finally opt to go for Presidency, Vice Presidency, Senator or Whatever, as PDP may zone for his area, we will support him”.

The Women Leader explained that the bill board messages just produced is the first set of campaign to create awareness about the organisation’s intention, adding “we are not sponsored by anybody to do the billboard. We raised funds by ourselves to do it”

Asked if Wike approved of their action, she said: “Not yet. Governor Wike has no idea of what we are doing at the moment, but he will get to know as we go on. We are exercising our right to support whoever we want. The right to accept or not is his .We are yet to have first meeting with Gov Wike.”