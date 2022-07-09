2023: Wike won’t defect to APC – Saraki boasts

A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has described last Friday’s visit of three ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) Governors to Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike as an exercise in futility.

Recall that Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) were in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital yesterday reportedly to woo the aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor to the ruling party.

However, Saraki in his reaction said the visit would amount to nothing at the end of the day, adding that the PDP would not allow Governor Wike to leave the Nigeria’s first opposition party.

Saraki spoke with reporters Friday night in Kwara state capital.

“Governor Wike is an important member of our party and I am very confident that in no distant time we will sit down and address all the issues.

“There is no doubt about it that he has cause to feel the way he does, but there are better ways by which issue like this is resolved.

“The good thing is that we all talking to one another. We are on top of the situation and PDP will reunite and forge ahead to will the next elections.

“I assure you that PDP will definitely resolve its family issue that it currently has. The fact that some APC governors went to see their colleague, trying to capitalise on what they think is an issue is a gross miscalculation. At the end of the day there is visit is going no where.

“The APC Governors know that it is this kind of a crack they need to latch on. Fortunately, we are not going to give him (Wike) to them because the election ahead is too important.

“The destinies of millions of Nigerians are too important and even bigger than any party or individual. I appreciate that, all our stakeholders appreciate that and Governor Wike himself appreciates that” the PDP Chieftain said.

On the current strike by university unions, the former Kwara State Governor blamed the Federal Government’s insensitivity.

Saraki said: “There is no way I will be part of government as the Senate President and ASUU and other unions in the Universities will go on strike for months.

“It is lack of compassion and dedication. It is matter that government should lock itself up in a room and not come out until the matter is resolved. And I have not seen that dedication. I don’t know whether you have seen it.

“That is the difference between PDP government and what we have now. It could not have happened under Presidents Obasanjo, Yar’Adua and Jonathan” said Saraki.

Political watchers were stunned last Friday when three Governors of the APC stormed Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital last Friday and met behind closed doors with Wike.

The meeting further confirmed Wike’s meeting with the ruling APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in France recently.