2023: Wike urges PDP delegates to vote against political prostitute

River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has advised delegates of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), against voting for any aspirant known for cross carpeting from one party to another.

Wike gave the advice Wednesday in Lokoja when he met with Kogi PDP delegates to seek for votes to fly the flag of the party in the 2023 Presidential election.

He cast aspersions at those that have turned their back against the PDP after benefitting much from the party.

The PDP presidential hopeful promised that he would not defect to another party if he failed in his bid to pick the party presidential ticket.

“I hate ingrates in my life; we have some people who are busy jumping from one party to another just because they want to win election.

”As for me, if you don’t vote for me in our party primary, I will still remain a member of the PDP. I have benefited from this party, and so I have no excuse to give, for defecting to another party,” Wike said.

According to him, Nigerians need a fearless and courageous man like him that can speak the truth to the power without fear or favour.

He lamented on what he described as poor state of Kogi State, and vowed to put everything into the game for the opposition party to take over the state come 2023.

Recall that the PDP presidential primary is billed for May 28, 2022 in Abuja.