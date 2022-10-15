2023: Wike, Makinde, Ikpeazu, Ortom travel to Spain for crucial meeting

Five opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors demanding for justice, equity and fairness in the party have travelled to Spain for a crucial meeting after Governnor Nyeson Wike media chat.

It was learnt that the group led by their Rivers State counterpart, Wike, left the country for Madrid Friday night.

The Governors are: Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

It was learnt that Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, might join the team later.

The G5 has been calling for the resignation of the PDP’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, as their minimum condition for peace in the party and to join the presidential campaign council of the party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The aggrieved Governors have insisted that it is unfair for the party to have the National Chairman and Presidential candidate from the northern extraction ahead of the poll.

Wike led the team to Spain after a live media chat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, where he heaped more allegations against Ayu, maintaining that the National chairman lacked integrity to lead the party’s campaign for 2023 general elections.