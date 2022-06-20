2023: Why we should all follow Peter Obi — Cleric

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, His Lordship, Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor, has advised Nigerians irrespective of state of origin or religion to look inwards and consider the future of the country before casting their votes for the new president of Nigeria in 2023.

The Bishop spoke on Sunday during a mass to commemorate the World Sickle Cell Day at Madonna Catholic Church, Agulu.

He said he spoke from his knowledge of Peter Obi, his integrity, prudence, humility and what he did in Anambra State in all sectors.

Ezeokafor said he was confident Obi was the type of person Nigeria needed at this critical time of her development.

At the mass, he took the opportunity to call on every adult who has not registered to vote to do so and get the Permanent Voter Card as part of citizens’ civic duties.

Speaking on the feast of the day: “Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ,” the Cleric reminded Catholics about the fruits of the communion in their lives and urged them to remain close to Christ in the Eucharist for their spiritual health and abundance of divine grace.

On Sickle Cell, the Cleric who explained what it is, called on those desirous of getting married to check their genotype status and avoid begetting children that will suffer their consequences of their negligence.

Speaking during the event, the Coordinator of Association of Persons Living with Sickle Cell Disorder, Aisha Maureen Edwards, thanked everybody that honoured the event.

Edwards thanked Bishop Ezeokafor for remaining a true father to them.

He thanked all those who have been of assistance to the association.

She particularly thanked former Governor Obi for his paternal care and concern.

In her words: “With presently 16 sickle cell children living and educating comfortably in the dormitory named after HE, Peter Obi, because of his benevolence in ensuring that the orphans are well accommodated.”

Edwards revealed how the last support of N2 million they received from Obi helped them to renew their accommodation.

She also thanked the Awka Catholic Diocese, Ekwulobia Catholic Diocese, Aguata Anglican Diocese, Diocese on the Niger, Nnewi Teaching Hospital, Agulu People’s Union, Prof. Chinyere Okunna; Father Cosmas Ebebe, Father Joel Okechukwu, Johnbosco Onunkwo, Sir. Emmanuel Ibeneme among others for their continued support.

Speaking to reflect the theme of this years’ Sickle Cell celebration: “Harnessing Media Strength to Promote Effective Sickle Cell Awareness,” Prof. Chinyere Okunna, who with Valentine Obienyem, representing Obi, thanked the bishop for his wonderful sermon and called on all media to propagate the essentials of his message: the need for genotype test before marriage.

She thanked Edwards for her consistency and encouraged her to remain steadfast.

Prof. Okunna also announced the further donation of N200,000 to the association by Obi.

She called on the association to continue to remember him in prayers.

In her personal capacity, the Professor also donated a complete grinding machine to the Association.

The Special Guest and the Chief of Staff to Governor Charles Soludo, Ernest Ezeajughi, assured of his continued support to the association and called on all men of good will to also support them.

Speaking to the press after the event, the Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Anambra State Chapter, Dr. Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, assured that the press in the state would continue to assist the association in all possible way.