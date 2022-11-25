The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, has offered explanations for why the party “selected” former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2023 polls.

He stated this at Ilorin Metropolitan Square, Kwara State during the presidential campaign for Abubakar on Thursday.

Ayu said: “Let me tell you that PDP is one big united family, which includes all the whole of Kwara State.

“We are on our way back to victory.

“PDP has come back to rescue this country and put it back on the path of development for every family, for every young man, for every old person.

“We are a party for all.

“We are not a party for only one part of the country.

“That is why we selected a unifier, somebody who will bring everybody on board and make sure that we rebuild this country.”





