2023: Why Tinubu wll win — Ex-Military Governor

Retired Colonel Abdulmumini Aminu, former Military Governor of Borno State, says Nigerians will vote massively for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in 2023, because it is time for the South to rule.

“Nigerians are tired of us from the North, especially because we have dominated every area of ​​life, particularly government,” he said.

Aminu, also Grand Patron of Tinubu-Shettima Nigeria Front, spoke when he received members of the group in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the Tinubu-Shettima ticket was a project for Nigeria and all Nigerians.

Aminu said it was time Nigerians put behind politics of religious and ethnic sentiments and forge ahead with real issues, adding that this was how countries developed.

He added that as an individual, he would mobilize to ensure victory for Tinubu in 2023.

He said: “Tinubu, who is the APC 2023 presidential candidate, has lots of ideas that can turn the country’s fortune around for good.”

He said the former two-term governor of Lagos State had developed several persons across regions, adding that this was the kind of person Nigeria needed at the moment as president.

Aminu said: “I respect him so much because he is intelligent and focused with enormous regards for people and the country.

“While opposition political parties have been wanting me to join their fold, I prefer to remain in the APC because I believe in the party and in Tinubu’s vision.

“The Tinubu-Shettima Nigeria Front, I must tell you, is the right step in the right direction and I will join hands with it to ensure it achieved its mandate of enthroning a Tinubu presidency.”

Aminu added that Nigerians should be looking for a president who was ready to work and deliver true democracy dividends to the people irrespective of his tribe and religion.

He said if elected as Nigeria’s next president, Tinubu would transform policies to reality, adding that it was the responsibility of Nigerians to come together to vote for him in 2023 to ensure his electoral victory.

He, however, tasked the TSNF to embark on a door to door campaign, especially at the grassroots, adding that they should not be stopped by the antics of the opposition but to have their eyes on the ball.