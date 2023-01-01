2023: Why Peter Obi has an edge over other presidential candidates – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians, especially the youths to choose the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi as the best among other candidates during the forthcoming election in February.

Obasanjo made the call Sunday in an open letter with the title: “My Appeal To All Nigerians Particularly Young Nigerians” written by him and made public Sunday.

He said none of the contestants is a saint “but when one compares their character, antecedent, their understanding, knowledge, discipline and vitality that they can bring to bear and the great efforts required to stay focused on the job particularly looking at where the country is today and with the experience on the job that I personally had, Peter Obi as a mentee has an edge.

“Others like all of us have what they can contribute to the new dispensation to liberation, restoration and salvaging of Nigeria collectively. One other important point to make about Peter is that he is a needle with thread attached to it from North and South and he may not get lost. In other words, he has people who can pull his ears, if and when necessary. Needless to say that he has a young and able running mate with a clean track record of achievement both in public and private life.”