2023: Why I have kept quiet over PDP crisis — Saraki

A former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has revealed the reason behind his decision to keep quiet over the crisis rocking his party, Peoples Democratic Party.

The former two-term Governor of Kwara State, defended his action in a post on his Facebook page on Saturday.

The Eagle Online recalls that the PDP had been engulfed in crisis since the conduct of its presidential primaries, in which Saraki took place.

The Eagle Online also recalls that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has taken on the winner of the primaries and presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, and the National Chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu.

In all of the drama that had been taking place in the party, Saraki has yet to speak since after the primaries.

He offered reason for this in his reaction on his Facebook page: “I just returned from my annual vacation and went straight to Akwa Ibom to join the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the state’s creation.

“As I moved around the country in the past few days, I got the feeling that many people are concerned over my seeming silence on recent developments in our party, the PDP.

“My response is that there are times to speak and be heard and there are times when working silently behind the scene is more productive.

“This is such a time.”