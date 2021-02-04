A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abubakar Baraje, has said the party was not worried by the moves of the All Progressives Congress towards former President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2023 polls.

The former PDP National Chairman, who spoke with newsmen on Wednesday, said this following the visit by some governors elected on the platform of the APC to Jonathan.

Baraje said he was confident Jonathan will not yield to what he called the political antics of the APC governors.

He said: “The Jonathan I know will not be hoodwinked by the APC governors’ overtures.

“Dr. Jonathan will continue to talk and laugh with them.

“If they are not careful, some of them that went on that visit might end up declaring for PDP.

“The issue of winning Jonathan to their side is not a threat to PDP because we know and trust Jonathan.

“We know who he is.

“We know that he realises that PDP has done more than enough in his life and he is always saying it.

“So, we are very confident of the former president.”

Baraje, who also spoke on the crisis rocking the PDP nationwide, said: “There is a very big hope for the PDP in 2023.

“PDP has a kind of internal control mechanism to resolve the crisis.”