2023: We are yet to decide presidential candidate to support — Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the State was yet to decide on the presidential candidate to back for the 2023 elections.

Wike spoke during the inauguration of 319 ward and 32 constituency liaison officers in Port Harcourt on Monday.

He said the decision on who to vote for as presidential candidate lies with the people and not a former Minister of Transport and the Director of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council in the state, Dr. Abiye Sekibo.

Wike said the governorship candidate, all House of Representatives, Senate and House of Assembly candidates of the PDP in the state would win in the 2023 general elections.

He, however, said State was yet to determine what to do concerning the presidential election in which Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of his party, PDP.

He said: “PDP will win our State.

“I am not hiding it as far as the governorship, House of Reps, Senate and State Assembly are concerned.

“The other one we have not decided until the right thing is done.”

On Sekibo, Wike said: “I watched a video when one Dr. Abiye Sekibo, while he was addressing people in his house on Sunday, said he is the Director of Atiku’s Supporters in Rivers.

“I have no problem about that.

“But he does not have that capacity to speak on behalf of Rivers State.

“In that video, he said that River State has been having a close relationship with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that Rivers State has always benefitted from Atiku Abubakar.

“I want to correct one impression, Dr. Abiye Sekibo has a personal relationship with Alhaji Atiku, not Rivers State.

“Dr. Abiye Sekibo was Minister of Transport when Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was the Vice-President of Nigeria.

“Can you people mention one project in Okrika, I don’t even want to talk about Rivers State, in Ogu/Bolo, one project that he brought down to Rivers State.

“Is there anyone?

“I was a Minister, junior Minister in that matter.

“But I am proud to say anywhere I go to in this state (Rivers), I brought dividends of democracy to Rivers state.

“As a junior Minister, I brought the Oil and Gas Polytechnic to Rivers State, which is sited in Bonny.

“There was no Faculty of Law at the University of Port Harcourt since the creation of that institution, but I brought it.

“As a Minister, I made sure Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic and the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, even if they are State’s institutions.

“I made sure they got grant of N500 million each.”

