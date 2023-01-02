2023: Wamakko’s nephew, others dump APC for PDP in Sokoto

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State has received hundreds of defectors, including the nephew of the first opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in the state, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), Zayyanu Wamakko and other political parties.

Receiving the new members in Sokoto Monday, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, appreciated defectors for their resolve to join the PDP.

Tambuwal, who is the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council thanked the people of the State for their sustained support to his administration and the PDP.

“Therefore, I want to advics our teeming youths to keep their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) safe and engage in house to house campaign fore more support to guarantee the victory of PDP at all levels,” he said.

The governor further described PDP as the best choice for Nigerians.

“A PDP government, if elected, has designed workable strategies to end banditry, fight corruption, unemployment, address infrastructural decay and boost the socio-economic life of Nigerians among other issues,” he added.

In his remarks, Malam Sa’idu Umar, the Sokoto gubernatorial flag bearer of PDP pledged to sustain Tambuwal’s legacies and do more, if given the mandate.

The State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Manir Dan’iya, who is also the Senatorial candidate of Sokoto North Senatorial District expressed optimism that he would emerge victorious.

Dan’iya urged the youths not to compromise peace throughout the electoral processes, appealing to them to always respect constituted authorities.