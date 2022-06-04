2023: Wada, cleric urge Nigerians to vote responsible leaders

Former Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, and Imam, Fouad Lababidi Mosque, Sheik Tajudeen Bello, has called on Nigerians to vote for responsible leaders in the 2023 general elections.

Wada made the call Friday at the commissioning of the EFAB Global Estate Mosque, Mbora, Abuja.

He urged Nigerians to immediately collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and ensure they vote for credible leaders in the 2023 general elections.

“Nigerians should make sure they register and collect their PVCs, so that they can exercise their civic responsibility.

“They should make sure they vote for the right leaders so that things can improve in our country, elections are serious business, we should not joke with it,”” he said.

The former governor commended the Muslim association at Efab Global Estate for the Mosque project.

Earlier, Imam Bello who led the first Jumat prayer at the Mosque said the new Mosque would further help in the propagation of Islam and it’s tenets.

He urged Muslims to be upright and vote for credible leaders with the fear of Allah that can transform the country for good.

Imam Tajudeen who is also the Chairman, FCT League of Imams admonished politicians to play by the rules and ensure peaceful elections across the country.

Alhaji Abubakar Momoh, Chairman, EFAB Global Estate Mosque said the self sponsored project by the Muslim community in the estate began in 2018.

He called on well meaning Muslims to continue to contribute to the development of the Mosque and the less privileged in the society.