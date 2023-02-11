2023: Vote Peter Obi for President, other votes for APGA – Frank Nweke Jr. tells electorates

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu, Chief Frank Nweke Jr. has urged the electorates to vote for Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the forthcoming presidential election.

Nweke made the call while addressing the 48th Annual Synod of the Methodist Church of Nigeria in Enugu Friday.

According to Nweke, “of all the three major presidential candidates, Peter Obi is the best because he has character, capacity and integrity”, but in Enugu, vote for APGA candidates for the same reasons.

The governorship candidate said that the church had a major role to play in the enthronement of good leadership and pledged to partner with it in improving education and reinventing the society if elected in March 11.

He promised to hand schools back to missions because schools were better managed by churches, especially primary schools, the foundation of education.

On acute water scarcity in the state, the governorship candidate said he would restore water supply, ensure proper waste disposal and address multiple taxes within 12 months of his administration.

He appealed to the church to vote for APGA in the elections in the state for better living of the people and promised that he would not disappoint residents.

Responding, the Methodist Archbishop of Enugu, Most Rev. Christopher Edeh, thanked Nweke for identifying with the church and prayed God to help him achieve his political ambition.

The Bishop said that the church would participate actively in the enthronement of good leaders in the country by coming out en masse to vote.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of the “award of Ambassador of Christ” on Chief Nweke.