2023: Vatsa predicts political tsunami on APC

Former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger state, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa, has warned that following the rate at which politicians (aspirants) are ditching out millions to buy the Presidential and Governorship forms, a political tsunami will soon take place.

While speaking to select journalists in Minna on Sunday, Vatsa reiterated that the foundation the APC is built on is faulty and that the party will surely collapse.

In his words, “I foresee a political tsunami rocking the APC because in the history of Nigeria, we have never seen the selling and buying of forms worth such ridiculous amount.

“They are ditching out money as if it is paper. And this is the same money they said is not available. Nigerian students have been at home because they claim there is no money anywhere, but when it is time to buy forms for Presidency, Governorship, money is coming out from left, right and center.

“I think there is something underneath, whatever APC does has meaning. It’s not something that people will think monies are just being ditched out, there is something about this latest doling out of money to purchase Presidency forms.

“The truth is, because the foundation for which APC is built on is not of truth, it will collapse. Very soon, it won’t be long, a political tsunami; a political wind from the north, south, west, east and middle belt will consume the APC because there is no truth”.

Vatsa said most of the aspirants know they will not emerge even at the party primaries, yet they are trooping to buy the forms.

The APC chieftain also took a swipe on Nigeria’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami who officially declared he would run for governor in his native Kebbi State saying “where did he get all the money to buy the vehicles he is distributing?”

While calling on the Economic, Financial and Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the source of the monies being used for the purchase of forms, the former Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism said “see the way the Minister of Justice is giving out vehicles because he wants to go and contest for governorship.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele is also denying his ambition whereas Nigerians know the truth, there are branded vehicles and posters everywhere.

“Where is the EFCC? They should go after these people. They (EFCC) said recently that they will probe the source of funds used in buying the forms. Nigerians are anxiously waiting, they should go ahead and probe these people.”