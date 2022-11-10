2023: Uzodimma advises Editors against divisive publications

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has advised editors and media practitioners against playing up or propagating publications that could undermine the unity of the country.

He gave the advice at the opening ceremony of the 18th All Nigeria Editors Conference 2022 on Thursday in Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of the two-day conference is: “2023: Political Landscape, Credible Elections and the Role of Editors.”

Uzodimma noted that the role of editors was critical to the success of the 2023 elections.

The governor said: “I am not asking that you should not report the facts but how you report the facts matters a lot and can make the difference.

“As editors, you have a patriotic duty to manage these sacred facts for the ultimate good of our dear nation.

“As leaders of media, you have a duty to restrain your institutions from speculating on the results of the elections.

“As editors, distance yourself from pecuniary interests and be guided instead by national interest.”

Uzodimma expressed the view that some journalists had failed to discharge their duties responsibly.

He said: “I am horrified to admit that some sections of the press have been at the forefront of inflaming passion in Nigeria through their sensational and combative posturing in the name of dissemination of information.

“Your primary duties are to inform, educate and entertain, but in the exhibition of this huge responsibility, some journalists have sacrificed objectivity and allowed themselves to be taken captive by emotional, tribal and religious privileges.”

The governor said the choice of the theme of the conference was a confirmation that editors are genuine stakeholders, truly committed to the success of democracy in the country.

According to him, Imo State is peaceful contrary to the “jaundiced narrative” circulating mostly on social media.

In her opening remarks, Chairman of the conference, Prof. Stella Okunna, reminded editors that they were the ultimate gatekeepers, agenda setters, framers of information and status conferrers of the legitimacy of people and issues.

Okunna, who is also Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Paul University, Awka, Anambra State, commended the Guild for the choice of the theme,.

He said: “This is where your power will be tested as gatekeepers

“Very often we forget the power of the media.

“We doubt that at your own peril.

“As the elections come, what items, what people are you going to open your gates for in the media?

“What ethical orientation will you be bringing to your job?

“Whom are you to confer status and legitimacy on?”

Earlier in his address, President, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mustapha Isah, called for substantial compliance to the Electoral Act to ensure credible conduct of the 2023 elections.

Isah said: “We are aware that most of our politicians are desperate and can do anything to circumvent the system just to win.

“However, it is our duty as editors to expose anti-democratic elements planning to ensure that the people’s will doesn’t prevail.

“The Nigerian Guild of Editors demands issue-based campaigns from the candidates.”

Isah said the conference would examine all aspects of the 2023 elections, including the activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission, security before, during and after the polls as well as the role of election observers.

