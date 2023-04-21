2023 UTME: Kaduna LG boss offers computer training to 300 students

The Zango Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State has trained 300 students from selected public and private schools on the use of computer ahead of the forthcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Addressing the students Friday, the Council Chairman, Francis Sani, charged the students to make the best use of the opportunity given to them to learn how to effectively operate a computer.

Represented by his Special Assistant on youth and sports, Ezekiel James, the Chairman said the training became necessary after it was found that many students from the council failed UTME owing to their limited experience on the use of computer.

Sani, who was represented by his Special Assistant on youth and sports, Ezekiel James, promised to offer tertiary education scholarship to any student who scored 240 points and above in UTME.

Earlier, Charles Dyaji, leader of Pheonix group, the facilitators of the training, challenged the students not to be intimidated by the size of the computers since they were already used to operating smartphones.

Dyaji advised them to always skip difficult questions to be able to effectively utilise the time allocated to them for the examination.

Some of the applicants who spoke with newsmen after the training, appreciated the council chairman for the opportunity to have an idea how the actual exam will look like.

The students were made to log in for the exams, select their subjects and answer questions from a dummy in preparation for the actual examination.

Recall that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board JAMB has fixed 2023 UTME for April 25 to May 2 across the country.