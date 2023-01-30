2023 UTME: JAMB warns candidates without email won’t be registered 

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said that as from January 31, no candidate will be registered without providing an email address.

This is contained in a statement issued by its Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja Monday.

Benjamin said that the review of the advisory on the ongoing UTME registration by JAMB was to ensure that best practices were followed in the process of capturing all relevant data pertaining to the candidates.

He said that the latest advisory, aside from aiding in eliciting relevant and up-to-date data of candidates, was also imperative in facilitating the transmission of urgent and vital communication to candidates cheaply and efficiently.

“Furthermore, the e-mail provides more flexibility in communication and is a more professional way of reaching out to candidates.

“Candidates are, therefore, advised to get their genuine e-mail addresses before proceeding to UTME registration.

“In addition, candidates are to ensure that their passwords are kept securely, as the board does not retrieve lost e-mail passwords or change e-mail addresses once registered,” he said.