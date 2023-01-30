2023 UTME: JAMB Registrar inspects CBT centres, suspends one in Ilorin 

The JAMB Registrar, Prof Is’haq Oloyede, Monday inspected Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres to be used for Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination UTME in Ilorin and suspended one over irregularities.

Oloyede noted that while there were no cases of extortion by any of the centres, one of them was suspended for having only one CCTV camera.

The Registrar said such irregularity would not allow for full coverage of the centre,

He said that the centre would not be allowed to register candidates or conduct the examination until the irregularity was corrected.

He added that some suggestions and corrections were proffered to each of the centres to improve their services.

“The purpose of the inspection is to ensure that candidates have confidence in the system. If people have confidence in the system, they have confidence in the leadership.

“We will not allow any individual to avert the cause of the system. There is no sacred cow; if anybody crosses our line, he will be dealt with.

“I don’t need to appeal to any centre. They know that once they do what they are not supposed to do, they will be dealt with,’’ he said.

Oloyede added that JAMB was targeting N1.8 million candidates for registration, adding that so far, about 445,081 has been registered.

He said the Board had made provision for registration of 100,000 candidates each day, adding that so far it is only registering 60,000 per day.

The JAMB Registrar also warned CBT centres against collecting and keeping candidates data, saying it isna serious violation of the privacy rights of the candidates.

He added that the Board would not extend the deadline for the registration, while advising candidates to register as early as possible.